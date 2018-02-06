 
Payment clearing house BankservAfrica appoints new chairperson

ANA

Payment clearing house BankservAfrica said on Tuesday it had appointed Yvonne Muthien as new chairperson of its board by unanimous decision.

Muthien has served on the board since 2014 and has also held senior government and academic roles.

BankservAfrica is an automated clearing house based in Johannesburg and operates both nationally and across Africa, processing billions of transactions valued at trillions of rand for clients including banks, the retail sector and government.

In 2017 the company embarked on a project to modernise payments.

“Yvonne has played a pivotal role in this journey and we look forward to her leadership and experience in the years to come,” CEO Chris Hamilton said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

