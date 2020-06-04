Government in talks to breathe life to aviation industry – Mbalula

While Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has given the nod of approval to OR Tambo International Airport on the airport’s readiness to operate under alert Level 3, he still has a daunting challenge to inject life to battling airlines who since the lockdown have faced massive financial losses.

The aviation industry is one of the hardest sectors affected due to the air travel ban imposed as a measure to curb the spread of the pandemic.

A majority of aviation activities came to a dramatic halt as all domestic airlines were grounded on March 26, leaving several airlines buckling financially under the lockdown.

This meant all international and domestic passenger flights were prohibited, irrespective of the risk category of the country of origin.

As the country shifts into more relaxed levels, Mbalula highlighted that government was in talks on how much the Airports Company South Africa would need to survive.

Acsa, including some major South African airlines, could not be allowed to fail, according to the minister, as they were pivotal in their role to the country’s economy.

As domestic flights are expected to resume operations soon, Mbalula pointed out that at least R11 billion was needed by Acsa to tackle the impact of the pandemic.

As South African Airways and Comair paddle forward under business rescue, Mbalula stressed that the aviation sector, needed money to move forward due to the impact caused by the pandemic.

Government was in talks for a recovery plan on how to assist the sector and industries which were in distress.

