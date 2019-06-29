Ghana inducts Zim businessman as ambassador for youth entrepreneurship

South African based Zimbabwean businessman, Frank Buyanga, has been inducted as an ambassador for Youth Leadership Entrepreneurship because of his work towards the development of young people and business on the continent.

The continental honour was bestowed on Buyanga in Ghana by the Pan African Leadership Foundation at the Young Entrepreneurs Summit.

African News Agency (ANA) reported that the board Young Entrepreneurs Summit celebrates some of the most exceptional young business people and disruptors on the continent.

“Cut across real estate, financial services, mining, media, tech, and agriculture, the group of young people represent the best of entrepreneurial spirit in Africa.

“50 young entrepreneurs from across the continent gathered in Accra to discuss challenges and opportunities that Africa offers to enterprising business people. 25 outstanding young African entrepreneurs were celebrated for their contribution to “the global economy.”

Convener of the Summit, Salako Omatayo, told the gathering last week that the award, “provides an avenue for young entrepreneurs to discuss issues relating to the development of entrepreneurs globally”.

“The award to Mr Buyanga is for his undying desire to grow young people and become successful entrepreneurs.”

The organisers of the annual ceremony say with the fastest growing global economies, the African continent is a vast business ecosystem, “with gems hidden under rough terrain”.

As the founder of the Johannesburg based African Medallion Group (AMG), Buyanga has been leading an ambitious team of young African.

This year AMG inked a coin dealership agreement with the South African Mint Company. The year before, it completed a R100 million acquisition of the Cape Town-based Pagliari Group, a former subsidiary of Rand Refinery and supplier of high-quality gold products.

Accepting the award, 40-year-old Buyanga said: “I am pleased, honoured and humbled to accept this award and to join past recipients who I have long admired and respected.

“I am so grateful tonight for your support and the endorsement this award represents. And although I am the one holding this award, it actually belongs to a much larger community of individuals at AMG.

“Truly, this recognition has everything to do with the talented, supportive, creative and intensely passionate people I’ve surrounded myself with over the years at AMG.”

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.