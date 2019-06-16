Batik hits ATF expo in Cape Town, reignites ‘Madiba Shirt’ design claims

Batik has made a big showing at the International Apparel, Textile and Footwear Exhibition (ATF) 2019 in Cape Town and inadvertently re-opened the debate on who designed the so-called “Madiba Shirt”.

Batik is a method – originally used in Java Island in Indonesia – to produce colour designs on textiles by dyeing after wax has been applied to those parts of the fabric the designer wants to leave undyed.

“Batik has long been recognised by the people of South Africa. We admit that our presence here is still limited, but we do believe that our high-quality fabric and Batik products have a great potential to be marketed further,” Indonesian Consul General in Cape Town Krishna Adi Poetranto said at the opening of the Indonesian Pavilion on the first day of exhibition which ran from from June 12 to 14.

“A good synergy between the Indonesian Embassy in Pretoria, the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town, and ITPC Johannesburg should continue to popularise Batik in Africa,” Poetranto said.

Sequence “Wastra Nusantara” at the fashion show on the second day of the exhibition was enlivened by the latest collection by Batik designers and entrepreneurs from Lampung, Pekalongan, Bandung, and Cape Town.

It was full of contrasting colours connected by rich patterns and textures of the Indonesian archipelago, with the clothing and accessories exhibited by local catwalk models at the show very appealing.

Batik Siger presented a collection of clothing for men and women with the typical Siger style of Lampung Province. The uniqueness of the Batik Siger business model, especially its empowerment of housewives and persons with disabilities in their business processes, was the reason for the Indonesian government’s “Upakarti” award to this company in 2014.

Zia Bandung displayed contemporary Batik clothing for men and women, such as patchwork skirts, shirts, dresses, and outer garments. Aruni Batik Pekalongan displayed Batik clothing for men and batik fabric, while Annie B of Cape Town featured Balinese fabrics, silver jewellery, accessories, and rattan bags.

Batik has been around in South Africa for a quite sometime. South African-born designer Desré Buirski lays claim to have given the late Nelson Mandela a batik “Fish Shirt” as a gift two days before his inauguration as president of South Africa. Buirski says she went on to make more than 150 shirts for Mandela in the style which has become universally known as the “Madiba Shirt”.

Buirski pursued a successful career in fashion that led to her owning a boutique as well as working in clothing factories in Indonesia, where she learnt the Batik technique.

Commenting on the history of Batik in South Africa, Indonesian Ambassador Salman Al Farisi said, “The love of [former] president Nelson Mandela for Indonesian Batik is not a new story.” It was not by accident that Mandela statues showed him wearing long sleeved Batik shirts.

“Unfortunately, the majority of the South African people who refer to Batik as the ‘Madiba Shirt’, often do not understand the origin of Batik from their Indian Ocean friend, Indonesia,” said Al Farisi.

However, South African clothing designer Sonwabile Ndamase, who was born and bred in Libode, formerly in Transkei, now in the Eastern Cape, has laid claim to designing the shirts. Ndamase insists he made his name as the designer of the famous Madiba shirts, the often colourful, always eye-catching shirts that were favoured by the iconic international statesman.

And yet another anecdote suggests that some of Mandela’s shirts were also designed by famous Indonesian designer Iwan Tirta, who died in 2010.

Whatever the true origins of the Madiba shirt designs, the only certainty is that Batik has certainly made its mark in South Africa and the world. Through the ATF exhibition, the Indonesian Embassy in Pretoria, the Indonesian Consulate General in Cape Town, and the Indonesian Trade Promotion Centre in Johannesburg have again collaborated to popularise and market Batik in a more systematic way.

Batik, which has officially become a UNESCO’s world heritage since 2009, is expected to become a driver for global exports of small and medium industries. Through the exhibition, the government has introduced Indonesian textile businessmen to South African counterparts to open up further business opportunities.

The Ministry of Industry of Indonesia stated that the export value of woven and batik commodities reached $53.3 million in 2018, with the main destinations Japan, the Netherlands, and the United States.

The National Economic and Industrial Committee said the performance of the growth of the textile and clothing industry was encouraging, above two digits during last year. The government fully supported the textile industry sector because of its labour intensive nature and the dominance of domestic use of raw materials.

The ATF is the largest annual exhibition of textiles, apparel and footwear in Africa, which annually attracts thousands of visitors and at least 500 exhibitors from various countries.

– African News Agency (ANA)

