SAA accepts resignation of Group CEO Vuyani Jarana

SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana (pictured) has not committed to a deadline for finding a private equity partner. Picture: Moneyweb

SAA would continue to implement actions to reduce its cost structure and make the airline more competitive domestically and globally.

The South African Airways (SAA) board has accepted the resignation of Group CEO Vuyani Jarana, the airline said on Sunday.

Since he joined SAA in November 2017, Jarana had spearheaded the implementation of the long-term strategy to return the airline to financial and operational sustainability and position it to deliver effectively on its mandate, SAA said in a statement.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Mr Jarana for his service and commitment to the airline. He contributed to returning confidence and credibility to the airline. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” board chairman JB Magwaza said in the statement.

“In terms of his contractual obligations, Mr Jarana has committed to remain until the end of August to ensure an orderly transition of his responsibilities, which is a matter that the board will consider. The board of SAA will immediately commence the process of searching for a new Group CEO to take the strategy forward,” Magwaza said.

More details on transitional arrangements would be announced soon, the SAA statement said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

