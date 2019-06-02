Supreme Court turns down coal baron Joe Singh’s appeal to stop CIPC regulator probe

Mpumalanga coal baron Ramesh Joe Singh, accused of forging a business colleagues’ signature to facilitate taking over the business, has failed in his bid to have the matter quashed in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.

At the centre of the case is the disputed ownership of a multimillion-rand golf estate in Emalahleni in Mpumalanga. Ousted Lahleni and Future Touch director Ralston Smith alleges that billionaire Singh forged his signature in order to give the impression he had quit the business.

Smith’s removal allegedly paved the way for Singh to become the majority shareholder of and sole director of Lahleni, which owns the Lahleni Lakes Golf Estate, a 1,130 ha development.

The matter was initially heard in the High Court in Pretoria, where Judge Christelle Basson ruled that the Companies Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) could go ahead and probe complaints by business owners who alleged their companies or shares had been “hijacked”.

In a bid to stop the CIPC probe, Singh took the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal, where his legal team led by advocate Danie van Loggerenberg argued, among other things, that the CIPC had no jurisdiction to investigate Smith’s complaints.

However, on Thursday, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal “with costs on an attorney and client scale”.

The ruling by Judge Dennis Davis – sitting with Judges Mahomed Navsa, Boissie Henry Mbha, Ashton Schippers, and Fikile Eunice Mokgohloa concurring – means that even though Smith brought his complaint three years after the alleged forgery took place, the CIPC can still go ahead and probe the matter.

Davis agreed with Basson’s ruling, which said the investigative powers conferred upon the CIPC were central to the statutory duty to maintain the companies register.

“I am further in agreement with the submission that it would be absurd to suspend the investigative powers of CIPC in exercising its statutory duties merely because an affected party has instituted proceedings into other matters relating to the investigation regardless of whether the statutory regulator (such as CIPC) is party to those proceedings,” Davis said.

The court found that Singh’s quest to stop the CIPC investigation “was devoid of any merit … It appeared to be no more than an exercise in deferment: that is litigation designed to postpone a legitimate inquiry”.

Last month, Singh brought a related matter before the High Court in Pretoria, where he asked Judge Ronel Tolmay to order Smith to negotiate a settlement with him. Singh insists that Smith quit on his own accord and must accept a R14 million settlement.

Smith denies he entered into an agreement to give up his share of the company, and instead accused Singh, or people acting on his behalf, of forging his signature to enable the unlawful takeover.

Tolmay adjourned the matter to September 16, when she is expected to hear closing arguments.

