Land Bank reshuffles executive after CEO’s resignation

The Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa on Thursday appointed its head of internal audit Yatheen Ramrup, as acting chief financial officer (CFO) to support Konehali Gugushe in her capacity of acting chief executive.

Ramrup is a chartered accountant who articled with Ernst & Young and has an extensive financial services background, having held management positions at Nedbank, Standard Bank and Ubank.

On Tuesday, the Land Bank appointed Gugushe as acting chief executive after Bennie van Rooy tendered his resignation, to pursue personal interests.

Gugushe, who was the acting CFO, was appointed to act as chief executive with immediate effect until such time as a permanent appointment is made. Van Rooy and Gugushe will work together during the next month to ensure that a smooth transition takes place.

The Land Bank’s board assured its support and commitment to the bank during this time of change and wish Gugushe and the rest of the management team well in continuing to steer the bank towards its goals and objectives.

– African News Agency (ANA)

