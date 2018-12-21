Edcon board approves structure of proposed recapitalisation plan – CEO

The board of troubled retail company Edcon has approved the structure of a proposed recapitalisation plan and in response, lenders have extended waivers to allow time for implementation, CEO Grant Pattison said on Friday.

“The restructuring and recapitalisation of Edcon has passed its next hurdle,” Pattison said in a brief statement.

He said the waiver extensions would “allow sufficient time for the number of necessary due diligence and governance processes to be completed.”

“At this stage, we can’t release any additional detail as we remain subject to confidentiality agreements. The board fully appreciates the support that is being received from all group stakeholders and the commitment that has been shown,” Pattison said, adding the company would make further announcements in due course.

