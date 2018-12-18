KZN promotes investment opportunities at Cairo fair

The investment opportunities in KwaZulu-Natal came under the spotlight at the Intra-Africa Trade Fair (IATF) in Egypt.

The province offers opportunities in tourism and property development, logistics, medical and pharmaceutical production and distribution, electronics manufacturing and assembly, aerospace and aviation-linked manufacturing and related services, agriculture and agro-processing, aluminium conversion and fabricated products, automotive parts and components, film, media and entertainment, and metals beneficiation.

“We’re on the eastern seaboard on the Indian Ocean. Our coastline is close on 600 kilometres long, with two major harbours, or seaports,” Ina Cronje, chairperson of the board of Trade and Investment KZN told a panel discussion on the sidelines of the fair.

“We also have a state of the art international airport, which is very good for cargo. Then we also have two strategic economic zones – one is placed at the Dube Trade Port and the one at the Richards Bay Harbour. And there are great incentive, tax breaks, for investors who are interested in going there.”

Trade between Egypt and South Africa remains at low levels mainly because of the long distance between the two countries and the fact that Egyptian investment has traditionally been concentrated in the Middle East, South Africa’s ambassador to the country Vusi Mavimbela said.

“The outlook of Egyptian business was to look more for investment from that side because it is easier, the language is the same, the culture is the same – there is also not a lot of investment coming from the rest of Africa into Egypt,” he said.

“So to overcome this, South African business must look at investing in Egypt and to encourage Egyptians to invest in South Africa.”

Generally, trade between African countries amounts to less than 15% of total African trade, compared with about 60% in Europe and 40 – 50% for the Americas, said regional chief operating officer southern Africa for Afreximbank Humphrey Nwugo.

“Between Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Nigeria, we export 70% of the global cocoa output. But then our contribution to the value chain is less than 2% globally,” he said.

“So what we’re doing in effect is we export jobs, we export opportunities to other countries. So why can’t we begin to process some of this within Africa and then develop value here?”

