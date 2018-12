South Africa’s headline consumer inflation rate quickened slightly to 5.2% on a year-on-year basis in November from 5.1% in October, the country’s statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Prices were up 0.2% month-on-month in November, Statistics South Africa said.

Provincial annual inflation rates ranged from 4.3% in Limpopo to 5.7% in Western Cape.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.