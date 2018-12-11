 
Business 11.12.2018 09:43 am

National Treasury introduces bill to govern conduct of financial institutions

ANA
National Treasury. File photo

The department says the FSR Act gives consumers and financial institutions an indication of what to expect of financial sector regulators.

The National Treasury on Tuesday announced the publication of a bill that aims to strengthen the regulation of how the financial services industry treats consumers.

The Conduct of Financial Institutions (COFI) Bill is a follow up to the Financial Sector Regulation (FSR) Act of 2017, which established the Prudential Authority managing financial health and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority which manages market conduct risk across all financial institutions.

Both regulators became operational on April 1, 2018.

“The FSR Act gives consumers and financial institutions an indication of what to expect of financial sector regulators, while the COFI Bill will outline what customers and industry players can expect of financial institutions,” the National Treasury said.

