SA textile firm seeks big business opportunities in Egypt

Gauteng-based clothing and textile firm, T-Legacy Components SA, has said that it was determined to explore big business opportunities at the inaugural Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) this week, starting tomorrow in Cairo, Egypt.

Sithenjiwe Masuku, the managing director of T-Legacy, said it was an enormous opportunity for her emerging export firm to be involved in a trade fair of such magnitude.

“I am hoping to establish some trade leads and also amplify my business brand to North Africa and beyond. I am looking forward to the big opportunities that lie ahead for my company. My priority is to grow as a business and also penetrate new markets,” Masuku said.

T-Legacy Components has been in the business for fourteen years manufacturing gumboots, conti-suits, gloves, safety boots and reflective vests for mine workers, construction and industrial workers.

The company received financial backing from the Department of Trade and Industry’s (the dti) Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) Scheme to participate at the trade fair.

The seven-day trade show provides a platform for sharing trade, investment and market information, as well as enabling buyers and sellers, investors and countries to meet, discuss and conclude business deals. It will encompass trade and investment seminars, business-to-business meetings and site visits.

Masuku said the dti had been instrumental for the growth of her company over the years, adding that the partnership was important to establish South Africa as manufacturing hub that can compete with global brands on the African continent.

“The continuous assistance from the dti with regards to exhibitions and missions is without a doubt important to help us to further increase our footprint in the continent. The trade fair in Egypt will be historical for South Africa and all these efforts from the dti will have a positive impact on business and will help boost our economy,” Masuku said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.