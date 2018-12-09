Dti welcomes SCA ruling on micro-finance short-term loans interest rates

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies has welcomed the Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision to dismiss Micro Finance South Africa’s (MFSA) application challenging the regulations reducing the interest rate on short-term loans, the trade and industry department (dti) said on Sunday.

In 2016, MFSA challenged the regulations in the High Court that were introduced by the department and the National Credit Regulator (NCR) to provide some relief for over-indebted consumers. These regulations reduced the interest rate on a short-term loan from five percent per month on the first loan to three percent per month on subsequent loans in a calendar year, Davies said in the statement.

MFSA argued that the reduction of the interest rate would, among other things, drive micro-lenders out of business and consumers to loan sharks. The High Court originally ruled in favour of the MFSA and the dti appealed the judgment in the Supreme Court of Appeals (SCA). The SCA granted the dti leave to appeal the judgment to the Full Bench of the High Court.

The full bench of the High Court ruled in favour of the dti and the NCR and accepted that the reasons advanced by the dti for the reduction of the interest rate were prudent and rational. The court found that the regulations should be allowed to stand so that millions of consumers of short-term loans obtain relief from higher interest rates.

“The interest rate was reduced in order to (a) reduce the cost of credit for consumers, (b) prevent consumers from falling into a debt spiral or trap, (c) prevent the roll-over of short-term loans, and (d) curb the over-indebtedness of consumers,” Davies said.

The MFSA applied for special leave to appeal the judgment to the SCA, but the SCA dismissed the MFSA’s application.

“The reduction of the interest rate on short-term loans is benefiting millions of consumers, many of whom are in the low-income group of the population. This group of consumers have been exposed to over-indebtedness and the high costs of credit,” Davies said.

The judgment would go a long way in advancing the efforts of government to bring relief to over-indebted consumers, he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

