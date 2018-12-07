SA Express introduces flights to Mthatha

SA Express on Tuesday announced the introduction of a new route between Johannesburg and Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, reports Northglen News.

The new route launch is in line with the airline’s primary mandate to promote trade and tourism by connecting secondary destinations to main airport hubs.

ALSO READ: SA Express cleared for take-off by civil aviation authority

The airline’s interim CEO Siza Mzimela said: “I am delighted to announce that effective from 10 December 2018, we will be launching a new service into Mthatha from Gauteng to the Eastern Cape over the December period.”

The airline will initially operate a daily flight from OR Tambo International, with the intention of increasing frequency early in the New Year, subject to demand.

Mzimela said flying remained one of the most reliable and convenient modes of transportation in South Africa and the world.

The launch of the new Johannesburg-Mthatha route brings a total number of eight local and regional routes operated by SA Express to date. The routes include Johannesburg to Lubumbashi, Walvis Bay, Bloemfontein, Kimberly, and Hoedspruit, among others.

SA Express is a regional airline falling within the ambit of the department of public enterprises.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.