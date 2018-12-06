 
Business 6.12.2018 10:24 pm

Matjila’s departure from PIC ‘not linked to graft’

ANA
Former Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila. Picture: Gallo Images

Former Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila. Picture: Gallo Images

The PIC chair told Scopa the board was still debating the issues raised in the letter, including with the Matjila’s lawyers.

The sudden resignation of Dan Matjila as chief executive of the Public Investment Corporation was not linked to corruption or poor investment decisions, Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele said today.

“It was not investment related,” Gungubele told parliament’s watchdog Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), adding that there was “no corruption” involved.

“There is no question about his performance… the man is highly respected.”

Gungubele, who chairs the PIC, said the board decided, on reading certain statements in Matjila’s resignation letter, that his departure should take place on the day.

It was in the interest of both parties, he said, before asking members of parliament (MPs) not to press him to disclose the contents of the letter.

Gungubele said the board was still debating the issues raised in the letter, “including with the former CEO’s lawyers”.

Matjila left on November 23, and the deputy minister confirmed that it was not the first time that he had indicated that he wanted to quit. His tenure had become increasingly stormy in recent times.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Empty threats won’t stop our work, Cronin – Scopa 27.11.2018
Parliamentary committee cancels meeting to discuss Public Works CFO 27.11.2018
Dan Matjila better not have received a golden handshake, says DA 23.11.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.