Matjila’s departure from PIC ‘not linked to graft’

The sudden resignation of Dan Matjila as chief executive of the Public Investment Corporation was not linked to corruption or poor investment decisions, Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele said today.

“It was not investment related,” Gungubele told parliament’s watchdog Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), adding that there was “no corruption” involved.

“There is no question about his performance… the man is highly respected.”

Gungubele, who chairs the PIC, said the board decided, on reading certain statements in Matjila’s resignation letter, that his departure should take place on the day.

It was in the interest of both parties, he said, before asking members of parliament (MPs) not to press him to disclose the contents of the letter.

Gungubele said the board was still debating the issues raised in the letter, “including with the former CEO’s lawyers”.

Matjila left on November 23, and the deputy minister confirmed that it was not the first time that he had indicated that he wanted to quit. His tenure had become increasingly stormy in recent times.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.