Treasury must prioritise financial management report – committee

The South African parliament’s committee on public accounts has asked the National Treasury to prioritise the implementation of a forensic report into the failed implementation of an IT system meant to integrate payroll, financial, and supply chain management functions in the public service.

The National Treasury appointed Nexus Forensic to probe the failed rollout of the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) amid reports of irregular expenditure.

Some R2 billion has reportedly been spent so far on the stalled project.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) said on Thursday: “The committee welcomes the IFMS forensic report and extends its appreciation to the internal auditors and the audit committee of National Treasury as the internal audit report was the basis of the good report from Nexus.

“The committee looks forward to receiving a progress report from National Treasury of how it will deal with the report, particularly after it has engaged with the responses from all the implicated parties.”

It cautioned the Treasury about “following the administrative processes that are in place as it is the department that should be setting an example to other departments and entities of government particularly when it comes to adhering to Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and National Treasury Regulations”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.