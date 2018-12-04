GDP growth of 2.2% in third quarter sees SA get out of recession

Stats SA announced on Tuesday that South Africa saw growth for the first time in the first three quarters of the year so far, meaning the technical recession has ended.

Secondary sector grew by 4,5% in Q3:2018 q/q. Positive growth was largely driven by #manufacturing in basic iron and steel, metal products and machinery; petroleum and chemicals; wood and paper; and motor vehicles. Q3:2018 #GDP =+2,2% q/q #StatsSA pic.twitter.com/ba7zpjHkyC — Stats SA (@StatsSA) December 4, 2018

In September, it was announced that South Africa officially entered a technical recession after real gross domestic product decreased by 0.7% in the second quarter of 2018.

GDP had contracted by 2.2% in quarter 1. A technical recession means two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Even though the shrinking of the economy had slowed, agriculture, transport and trade had weighed down the country’s ability to bounce back.

The economic rebound was on the higher end of what economists had been predicting, with the main growth drivers being secondary industries (trade, transport, finance, government and personal services). The construction sector shrank by 2.7%, however.

Agriculture grew by 6.5%, while mining slumped massively by 8.8%.

Household expenditure was slightly up.

Real growth for the year will probably come in at less than 1%.

Primary sector contracted by 5,4% in Q3:2018 q/q driven by decreased #mining production in platinum group metals, iron ore, gold, copper & nickel. #Agriculture up by 6,5% in Q3:2018 q/q. Q3:2018 #GDP =+2,2% q/q #StatsSA pic.twitter.com/YgJjxyroVd — Stats SA (@StatsSA) December 4, 2018

