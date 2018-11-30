Eastern Cape government welcomes black industrialists’ investment of R502m

The two manufacturing companies are Meek Mines — a diamond and jewellery beneficiation and Nulatex — which manufactures condoms and other latex products.

Meek Mines announced an investment of R423 million in diamond beneficiation and manufacturing of jewellery while Nulatex announced a R79 million investment in manufacturing of condoms.

Both companies are set to open their premises at East London Industrial Development Zone [EL-IDZ] in the first quarter of next year and 450 direct jobs will be created.

Meek Mines Director Neil Isaacs said he wanted to play a part in turning the country’s rhetoric about beneficiation into reality and said the company would source its raw materials from various African dealers.

“We have seen over the last eight years in various countries in Africa, communities are striving to mine their commodities but none of these commodities are beneficiated here in Africa. A lot of these commodities are bought for next to nothing and ultimately our communities still remain in poverty,” said Isaacs.

“In pursuing this project we have identified a huge gap in the market. We have a facility or platform where these minerals can be beneficiated.”

He said the company will create about 150 direct jobs in the next 12 months.

Meek Mines will cut about 60,000 diamond carats which will increase to 240,000, he said.

Nulatex boss Kingsley Tloubatla said his company will be the largest supplier of government condoms programme.

“We will be the first condom manufacturer or plant in the African continent that is WHO [World Health Organisation] pre-qualified.”

Tloubatla said Nulatex will create 300 direct jobs and more opportunities in the value chain. He said South Africa is the largest user of condoms in the world per capita but imports 87 percent of condoms.

He said Nulatex will produce 300 millions of condoms per annum which is 30 percent of the country’s annual consumption.

– African News Agency (ANA)

