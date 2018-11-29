 
Business 29.11.2018

SA corporate social investment rises by 7% in 2018


Photo for illustrative purposes.

Education remained the most popular target sector, receiving support from 92% of companies surveyed.

Companies in South Africa have spent an estimated R9.7 billion on corporate social investment (CSI) this year, a 7% increase from 2017 and the first rise in five years, a report has shown.

In its annual report released this week, consultancy Trialogue said the mining, financial, and retail sectors together accounted for just under two-thirds of CSI expenditure.

Education remained the most popular target sector, receiving support from 92% of companies surveyed and receiving 44% of the total CSI expenditure, followed by social and community development, health, food security, and agriculture.

The report said non-profit organisations remained the most popular channel through which companies directed their spending.

