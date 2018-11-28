FNB becomes first SA bank to offer ‘Tap and PIN’ on ATM transactions

FNB has become the first bank in South Africa to offer consumers an innovation that allows them to tap bank cards and enter a personal identification number (PIN) to perform a transaction without inserting the cards into automated teller machines (ATMs).

The bank estimates that the “Tap and PIN” function will reduce the time it takes to make a withdrawal by up to 20 seconds and protect its customers against card skimming devices. The functionality is currently available across 100 FNB ATMs and the bank said more would be upgraded during 2019.

The new product is a major step in the bank’s plans to continuously improve the convenience and safety of its banking ecosystem, said FNB Retail chief executive Raj Makanjee.

“In the last three years, consumers have processed approximately R1 billion worth of contactless payments from 5 million transactions on FNB issued credit and debit cards alone,” Makanjee said.

“The frequency of use by consumers has grown by between 100% and 300% on our credit and debit cards respectively, highlighting the confidence of our customers in adopting new and secure payment methods. Having started issuing contactless cards three years ago, we now have over 8.5 million contactless-enabled debit and credit cards in the hands of consumers.”

Makanjee said contactless payments offered substantial benefits in an era where consumers and retailers wanted to avoid long queues.

