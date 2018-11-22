SA Reserve Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged

South Africa’s central bank is likely to keep interest rates unchanged on Thursday as inflation remains contained within target while economic growth is worryingly anaemic.

The South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) monetary policy committee (MPC) is currently holding its last of six annual meetings to ponder interest rates and its chairman, Governor Lesetja Kganyago, is due to announce its decision at a news conference later on Thursday.

The central bank cut the benchmark repurchase rate at which it lends to commercial banks by 25 basis points at its second meeting of the year in March, but has kept it steady at 6.5% since.

In turn, commercial banks have kept the prime lending rate to consumers at 10% since a similar March reduction.

Annual consumer inflation has risen steadily from 3.8% year-on-year in March to 5.1% in October, according to data from Statistics South Africa, but is still inside the Reserve Bank’s 3% to 6% target band.

The economy continues to struggle, dipping into a technical recession with a consecutive contraction in the second quarter. The National Treasury has cut the overall growth forecast for 2018 to 0.7% from the 1.5% predicted in February.

The rand currency has lost ground against the U.S. dollar – adding to inflation pressure – since a rally earlier in the year partly spurred by the appointment of largely respected former businessman Cyril Ramaphosa as South Africa’s president to replace the scandal-ridden Jacob Zuma.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts Ferhan Salman and Rukayat Yusuf said: “We think the SARB is likely to keep the policy rate at 6.5%,” adding there was scope for a 25 basis point hike next January.

“We believe the lagging cyclical recovery, easing oil prices, and rand recovery buy the SARB more time to assess the state of the economy in the third quarter GDP print and inflation momentum thereafter.”

There is a reasonable view that interest rates could be revised lower to help the domestic economy, according to Lukman Otunuga, a research analyst at FXTM.

But Otunuga cautioned that the “the year-to-date weakness in the rand and the risks associated with higher inflationary pressures is something that can’t be underlooked”.

Although the central bank’s primary mandate is to keep price pressures contained, it must also do so with consideration for the impact of monetary policy on the overall economy. South Africans are currently grappling with unemployment of over 27%, tax rate increases, and record-high fuel prices which have piled pressure on consumer finances.

Maura Feddersen, an economist at PwC, said: “In view of weak domestic economic growth, members of the MPC would be cautious to raise interest rates in November, unless higher inflation expectations mean a tighter monetary policy stance is unavoidable.

“Nonetheless, the SARB’s scope to keep interest rates on hold is quickly diminishing, especially in the face of growing emerging markets volatility.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.