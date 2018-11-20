 
menu
Business 20.11.2018 10:16 am

Sars intensifies campaign on tax compliance

ANA
The Tax Ombud found that Sars had in some instances been unduly delaying the payment of valid refunds. Picture: Moneyweb

The Tax Ombud found that Sars had in some instances been unduly delaying the payment of valid refunds. Picture: Moneyweb

The taxman says those who did not submit their returns would be charged an administrative penalty ranging from R250 to R16K per month.

The South African Revenue Service said on Tuesday it was embarking on a nationwide awareness campaign to remind taxpayers of their obligation to submit outstanding returns.

The three-week campaign is targeted primarily at businesses to encourage compliance regarding Corporate Income Tax (CIT), Value-Added Tax (VAT), and Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE).

“Although tax season closed on 31 October 2018, those who missed the deadline are still expected to file all outstanding tax returns, and administrative penalties may be imposed for failure to file,” it said.

Sars said taxpayers who did not submit their returns would be charged an administrative penalty ranging from R250 to R16,000 per month.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Fraudster accused of stealing millions from SARS caught by Hawks in Mpumalanga 22.11.2018
Zuma believes Nugent had no right to recommend Moyane’s axing 20.11.2018
Sars embarks on tax returns awareness campaign 20.11.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.