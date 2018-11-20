Sars intensifies campaign on tax compliance

The South African Revenue Service said on Tuesday it was embarking on a nationwide awareness campaign to remind taxpayers of their obligation to submit outstanding returns.

The three-week campaign is targeted primarily at businesses to encourage compliance regarding Corporate Income Tax (CIT), Value-Added Tax (VAT), and Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE).

“Although tax season closed on 31 October 2018, those who missed the deadline are still expected to file all outstanding tax returns, and administrative penalties may be imposed for failure to file,” it said.

Sars said taxpayers who did not submit their returns would be charged an administrative penalty ranging from R250 to R16,000 per month.

