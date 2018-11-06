Transnet appoints Tau Morwe as interim CEO for six months

Transnet has appointed senior executive Tau Morwe as the acting group chief executive and to serve as a member of the board for the next six months, starting from 1 November to 30 April 2019.

Morwe joined the state-owned freight and rail company in 1997 and ratcheted up 17 years of service with the company. He has served as chief executive of three of the Transnet divisions: National Ports Authority, Freight Rail and Port Terminals.

Subsequent to his departure from Transnet in 2015, he served extensively as a transport and logistics consultant in South Africa as well as on the rest of the continent. He is a BA Economics graduate from Howard University in the US and also holds qualifications from the National University in Singapore.

Popo Molefe, Transnet chairperson, said that Morwe brings with him a wealth of experience garnered during his previous tenure at Transnet.

“In addition, Mr Morwe led the Port Management Association of Eastern and Southern Africa from 2011 to 2014. He strengthened relations among member ports and promoted regional cooperation and integration. His service was invaluable to our country, ensuring that South Africa continues to play its role in growing regional economies,” Molefe said.

“Mr Morwe’s crucial appointment will ensure that Transnet strengthens and consolidates its governance procedures, adding much-needed impetus in ensuring that our state-run institutions are well-governed and serve the people of South Africa. We wish him well in his new role.”

Molefe said public enterprises minister, Pravin Gordhan, has approved Morwe’s appointment.

Two weeks ago, Transnet fired Siyabonga Gama as group chief executive for alleged serious violations of his financial, procurement, and fiduciary duties after two law firms implicated him in alleged breaches of procurement rules regarding a R54 billion contract to buy 1,064 new locomotives.

He is challenging his dismissal at the Labour Court.

– African News Agency (ANA)

