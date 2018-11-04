Priority is to stabilise SAA and reduce costs, says public enterprises ministry

The immediate priority for the public enterprises ministry is to stabilise South African Airways (SAA) financially, and through a rigorous process of cost-reduction and commercial re-orientation, turn it into a financially and operationally sustainable airline, the ministry said on Sunday.

SAA “is a good airline, but a poorly run business”, the ministry said in a statement.

“Bad decisions were made by previous boards and management, including allowing corruption to incapacitate the airline.”

Against this background, the immediate priority for the ministry was to stabilise SAA financially, and through a rigorous process of cost-reduction and commercial re-orientation, turn it into a financially and operationally sustainable airline.

The recent appropriation of R5 billion in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) was a further expression of this intent and provided a degree of immediate financial stability while the airline’s board and management proceeded with the task of restoring the airline financially and operationally.

“Cognisant of the challenges confronting the airline, the ministry will place the [SAA] board and management on notice to discharge, with a greater sense of urgency and dedication, their professional duties to identify and implement immediate interventions,” the statement said.

“It is imperative that the executive management apply its mind with clear focus to the immediate task at hand, including addressing the airline’s cost-base, stopping all fraudulent contracts, disciplining and instituting appropriate civil and criminal actions against all persons inside and outside the business who are implicated in corruption, and preparing SAA for a strategic equity partner in the near future.

“This is the path to ensure the future sustainability of the airline, the preservation of jobs, and for SAA to become a vibrant competitor in the aviation market in South Africa and globally,” the ministry said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

