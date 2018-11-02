Cosatu: Mboweni ‘a raving street corner derelict’ obeying ‘neoliberal overlords’

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said on Friday it was deeply alarmed by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s statement that South African Airways (SAA) should be closed down.

Speaking at an investor conference in New York televised live on SABC on Thursday night, Mboweni said decisions over the future of the state carrier were not under his remit. SAA has not generated a profit since 2011 and survives on state guarantees, with the latest R5 billion bailout proposed by the government last month.

“It’s loss-making, we are unlikely to sort out the situation, so my view would be close it down. Why I say close it down, it is because it’s unlikely that you are going to find any private sector equity partner who will come join this asset,” Mboweni said.

In a statement, the biggest workers’ union in South Africa said this was Mboweni’s personal position, and not the policy of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

Cosatu said all sane and properly adjusted people agreed that SAA’s current situation was unsustainable when considering the fact that the company has not generated a profit since 2011, and it has become addicted to bailouts.

“SAA’s situation has not been helped by the emergence of the Gulf airlines that are beneficiaries of petrodollar subsidies at a time when we are paying more for the fuel that we largely import as a country. It is becoming more difficult for an airline that has been mismanaged and looted to compete with these international behemoths,” Cosatu said.

“This, though, needs a sober dialogue from all concerned because there are workers’ livelihoods at stake here. It is therefore beyond reckless for the minister of finance to call a state entity a worthless junk in an investor conference. We don’t know how many layers of ignorance you have to get through before you come up without that kind of stuff [sic].”

Mboweni had been going off-script about certain thorny issues in the ruling party, including that motorists should continue paying for the controversial e-tolls in Gauteng when Cosatu and the provincial ANC were against them.

“Since his appointment, Minister Mboweni has been behaving like a raving street corner derelict; a potty mouth without any impulse controls. The minister’s sweeping statement is unacceptable and outrageous and can only be said by someone who is looking for easy applause and nods of approval from his neoliberal overlords,” Cosatu said.

“Mr Mboweni’s self-regard is starting to cross into misguided self righteousness and he needs to calm down his demons soon and start providing the necessary leadership on the economic front. Behaving like a bull in a china shop and uttering flippant statements is not going to solve our economic problems.”

SAA recorded losses of R5.6 billion in 2014/15, R1.4 billion in 2015/16, R5.5 billion in 2016/17 and R 5.7 billion in 2017/18, and is running at a loss. The airline’s turnaround plan makes provisions for further losses until the 2020/21 financial year.

The Democratic Alliance, on the other hand, welcomed Mboweni’s statement, saying it had long expressed the view that SAA should not be kept alive through taxpayer bailouts and that if it was to survive it must do so on its own and be privatised.

– African News Agency (ANA)

