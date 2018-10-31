Motsepe’s company scores big in Sanlam’s BEE share increase deal

Financial services group and insurer Sanlam said on Wednesday that it intends to issue an aggregate of 5% shares of its enlarged issued ordinary shares to a new broad-based group of empowerment shareholders and Ubuntu-Botho.

Ubuntu-Botho Investments is Sanlam’s empowerment partner and a financial service firm involved in asset management, private equity, and insurance. It was founded by billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe who owns mining firm African Rainbow Minerals and also serves as deputy chairman of Sanlam.

Sanlam said this package of transactions was aimed at strengthening its South African operations and positioning the company for growth over time through enhancing its economic empowerment credentials and building on its long-standing partnership with Ubuntu-Botho.

The proposed transactions will increase economic inclusion as new broad-based beneficiary groups focused on black women and youth as well as Sanlam’s South African employees, will participate in 80% of the new shares to be issued while Ubuntu-Botho will participate in the remaining 20%.

As a result, Sanlam will increase its B-BBEE scoring to be a Level 1 contributor and will increase direct black ownership in Sanlam to over 18% and black economic ownership to over 35%, as measured in terms of the Financial Sector Code, placing Sanlam in a strong position in terms of empowerment.

The issuance of new shares will also strengthen Sanlam’s balance sheet as the proceeds from the B-BBEE transaction will be used to redeem the short-term debt facilities recently raised in acquiring the remaining 53.37% shareholding in Morocco-based SAHAM Finances.

The group also plans to provide a R2 billion facility to Ubuntu-Botho or its subsidiaries to support the execution of Sanlam’s empowerment strategy.

This will be achieved by enabling Ubuntu-Botho to acquire, directly or indirectly, an interest in specific operating subsidiaries of the Sanlam Group and will also facilitate investment by Ubuntu-Botho in financial services companies that will be complementary to the broader Sanlam Group’s vision and strategy.

Ian Kirk, Sanlam group chief executive, said he firmly supported the government’s assertion that business task is to build a country driven by enterprise and innovation and to develop an economy that is diverse, resilient, and prosperous.

“We believe the proposed transactions are well aligned to the national agenda and will build on the highly successful strategic partnership which Sanlam and Ubuntu-Botho have forged over the past 14 years,” Kirk said.

“We anticipate that the economic benefits will outweigh the costs over time, creating value for shareholders and other stakeholders.”

