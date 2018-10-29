 
Business 29.10.2018 03:57 pm

Sars reminds taxpayers to file returns before Wednesday

ANA
The Tax Ombud found that Sars had in some instances been unduly delaying the payment of valid refunds. Picture: Moneyweb

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) on Monday afternoon issued a “48-hour call” for South African taxpayers to file their tax returns.

“Individual taxpayers have 48 hours left to file their personal income tax returns before tax season closes on Wednesday, 31 October,” the revenue service said in a statement.

“The deadline applies to non-provisional taxpayers and for those provisional taxpayers who opt to file at a branch.”

Provisional taxpayers using the efiling platform have until January 31 to submit outstanding returns.

Sars said its contact centre would be up and running between 8am and 6pm for those needing assistance with efiling. Tax agents would also be available via the electronic channel between this time.

People who miss the deadline could face administrative penalties from between R250 to R15 000, the revenue service warned.

– African News Agency (ANA)

