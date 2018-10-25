SA companies explore trade opportunities with Cuba

A delegation of South African business people in search of trade opportunities will attend the Havana International Fair (FIHAV) in Cuba under the auspices of the department of trade and industry (the dti).

FIHAV, the largest annual multi-sectoral trade fair in Latin America, starts on Tuesday, October 29 and ends on November 2.

“Last year’s edition attracted over 1,500 companies from 80 countries,” the statement from the dti said.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says the fair would give South African exporters access for a range of their products and services including in electrical and mechanical engineering, construction, drilling and exploration, as well as chemicals and agro-processing.

“Their participation (in FIHAV) will create an opportunity for exporters to obtain first-hand information on the Cuban market and understand the Cuban distribution channels, barriers and procedures for entering and supplying the Cuban market.

“South Africa is actively engaged in consolidating and expanding its bilateral economic relationship with Cuba through the participation of our business delegation in FIHAV. We have supported companies to participate at the fair for the past nine years,” Davies says.

Davies also says that South Africa has given Cuba a grant and a credit line to assist with its import of South African goods such as pneumatic tyres, plastic resin and vegetable seeds.

