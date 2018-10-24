SA consumer price inflation stays 4.9%

The consumer price inflation remained at 4.9% in September 2018, unchanged from August 2018, Statistics SA said Wednesday morning.

“The consumer price index increased by 0.5% month-on-month in September 2018. Annual inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased to 3.9% in September 2018 from 3.5% in August 2018,” Statistics SA said in a statement.

“Month-on-month increases were recorded for sugar, sweets, and desserts (4.5%); vegetables (0.9%); milk, eggs, and cheese (0.8%); oils and fats (0.8%); hot beverages (0.8%); and bread and cereals (0.5%).

“Month-on-month decreases were recorded for fruit (-1.3%) and meat (-0.6%). The annual rate for housing and utilities was unchanged at 5.3% in September 2018.”

The statement said the index increased by 0.8% month-on-month, mainly due to increases in actual rentals for housing (1.4%) and owners’ equivalent rent (1.2%).

“In September the CPI for goods increased by 4.8% year-on-year (down from 5.0% in August), and the CPI for services increased by 5.2% year-on-year (up from 5.0% in August).

“Provincial annual inflation rates ranged from 3.9% in Limpopo to 5.6% in Western Cape. Publication dates for future releases: CPI for expected publication date October 2018, 21 November 2018, 12 December 2018, 23 January 2019.”

