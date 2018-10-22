World Economic Forum condemns ‘misuse’ of Davos brand

The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday condemned the “proliferation” of the use of the “Davos” brand for events that had nothing to do with its own activities in the small Swiss mountain retreat that plays host to global political and business leaders each January.

WEF founder and executive chairman Professor Klaus Schwab said in a statement that the forum, together with the City of Davos, will use all means to protect the Davos brand against illicit appropriation.

The forum also drew attention to its policy of not organising conferences on behalf of a specific government, thus preserving its independence and impartiality.

Since 1971, the WEF has been organising the annual meeting of its constituents in the Swiss town of Davos, and both brands have become closely linked over the years.

In the statement, WEF said any use of “Davos” for another event can only lead to confusion that may mislead the public, members of the WEF, and the media as it may imply that the WEF is responsible for, or part of, that event.

Schwab said that “the sole ambition of the Annual Meeting, which the World Economic Forum organises every January in Davos, is to bring the leaders of all major governments, business and civil society together for collaborative efforts to address global, industrial and regional issues”.

“The WEF, as the international organisation for public-private cooperation, is not related to any political, commercial or personal interests. For the annual meeting 2019 in Davos, more than 30 heads of state and governments, and over 1,000 top executives of the world’s leading companies have already confirmed their participation.”

