Business 3.10.2018 09:12 am

NUM, Cosatu, and SACP to march against Eskom

ANA
Eskom workers protest at Megawatt Park in Sunninghill, Johannesburg against the company’s decision not to increase wages this year. Picture: ANA

The unions say they reject electricity tariff increases ‘for funding IPPs’.

The National Union of Mineworkers in the Western Cape region as well as the South African Communist Party and labour federation Cosatu plan to march to parliament against what they call the negative effects of power purchase agreements the government has signed with independent power producers for state electricity utility Eskom.

“The joint march is intended at defending Eskom workers against the looming job cuts; reject electricity tariff increases for funding IPPs, and also to reject the privatisation of Eskom,” the organisations said.

“The march is also directed… against municipalities who are failing to pay Eskom debt thus contributing to the looming job cuts.”

