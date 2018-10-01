 
menu
Business 1.10.2018 09:37 am

Alexander Forbes appoints new CEO after firing Darfoor

ANA
Andrew Darfoor has been removed as CEO of Alexander Forbes by the board. Picture: Supplied

Andrew Darfoor has been removed as CEO of Alexander Forbes by the board. Picture: Supplied

Outgoing Sanlam executive Dawie de Villiers has been appointed as the group’s CEO and a director from November 1.

Financial advisory firm Alexander Forbes said on Monday it had appointed outgoing Sanlam executive Dawie de Villiers as group CEO and a director from November 1, less than a week after announcing it had fired Andrew Darfoor due to loss of confidence and trust.

Earlier on Monday, financial services group Sanlam said de Villiers was stepping down as CEO of Sanlam Employee Benefits from October 31 “to pursue another growth opportunity in the industry”.

Alexander Forbes said in its own announcement: “Dawie has a wealth of experience in the employee benefits and investment management industry and believes that the employee benefits industry can have a huge influence in South Africa by really changing people’s lives through enabling financial peace of mind.”

It said Marilyn Ramplin would remain interim group CEO until October 31.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sanlam CEO of employee benefits unit resigns 1.10.2018
Eskom, Investec and others back Steinhoff class action by Dutch law firm 28.9.2018
Alexander Forbes CEO fired 25.9.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.