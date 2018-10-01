Alexander Forbes appoints new CEO after firing Darfoor

Financial advisory firm Alexander Forbes said on Monday it had appointed outgoing Sanlam executive Dawie de Villiers as group CEO and a director from November 1, less than a week after announcing it had fired Andrew Darfoor due to loss of confidence and trust.

Earlier on Monday, financial services group Sanlam said de Villiers was stepping down as CEO of Sanlam Employee Benefits from October 31 “to pursue another growth opportunity in the industry”.

Alexander Forbes said in its own announcement: “Dawie has a wealth of experience in the employee benefits and investment management industry and believes that the employee benefits industry can have a huge influence in South Africa by really changing people’s lives through enabling financial peace of mind.”

It said Marilyn Ramplin would remain interim group CEO until October 31.

