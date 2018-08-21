ProudlySA launches online shopping platform for exclusive local products

South Africa’s e-commerce sector got a boost on Tuesday when Proudly South African launched an online shopping site populated exclusively with locally made goods and products to make a buy local choice simple for consumers.

In 2017, the country boasted an active online shopping population of over 18 million racking up sales of R37.1 billion. Together with retail platform RSAMade, ProudlySA created an e-shopping site www.rsamade.co.za where anyone can make made in South Africa choices easily in the knowledge that every single item for sale on the site is made locally.

The site works on the same basis as any other online shopping store, with a simple product selection and check out sequence, with door to door delivery within 48 hours within South Africa’s borders. In addition, the site has a fully functioning ticketing system and local events are encouraged to use this platform for their online ticket sales.

ProudlySA would vet and verify local content and quality to ensure that all the vendor companies adhere to labour and environmental legislation which is all part of the terms of Proudly South African membership.

Eustace Mashimbye, ProudlySA chief executive, said the launch of the site also held great importance for the growth and development of the country’s digital economy and push towards increased re-industrialisation and consumption of locally made products.

“It is important now that we are in the age of the 4th industrial revolution to tap into digital shopping habits and to ensure that more locally grown, produced and manufactured goods are available to local consumers. We know that China supplies U.S.$15.5 billion of imports to this country and much of that is found on online shopping sites,” Mashimbye said.

Karamba Jabbie, RSAMade chief executive, said they will ensure that all products are beautifully represented to provide consumers with a truly Proudly South African online shopping experience.

