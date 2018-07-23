New Development Bank to extend loans to Brics countries’ private sector

The New Development Bank announced on Monday that it would begin to extend loans to the private sector in Brics countries as it enters another phase of its growth prospects.

The bank was established in 2014 following the sixth Brics Summit, with capitalisation from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Leslie Maasdorp, vice-president and chief financial officer of the New Development Bank, said the bank would now be working to expand its activities within the five countries in the Brics bloc in a bid to have a bigger impact.

“We are now looking at deepening that collaboration with the five countries to go beyond the distributional infrastructure work we have done so far. The most important part of our next phase would be to provide loans to the private sector. Before, we mainly provided loans to governments and to state-owned enterprises,” Maasdorp said.

“Now we can provide loans to the private sector because the private sector can play a big role in stimulating investments. Also, we want to crowd in and bring more private sector investment, together with our funds, so we can have a bigger impact.”

Maasdorp was speaking on the sidelines of the New Development Bank working breakfast during the Brics Business Council, which ends on Monday in Durban.

He said the bank already had strong capitalisation, with $10 billion of equity, adding the cost of capital for the bank would be much cheaper and that the bank would be able to offer loans at cheaper interest rates.

“We don’t need more capital. We just now need anchorable projects, meaning projects that will have commercial returns, that are ready for funding, and be bankable for us to be able to fund them,” Maasdorp said.

“We are not aiming to replace or substitute other financial institutions, we will work with them. But we will have a higher credit rating than all of the banks in South Africa because of the strong financial matrix of the bank, high capitalisation, very low leverage, very high liquidity. We don’t have an international credit rating yet, but I can guarantee you that our rating will be better than the local bank.”

Maasdorp also said the bank could easily lend up to between $70 billion and $80 billion in the next five years in South Africa.

