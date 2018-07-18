 
Consumer inflation accelerates to 4.6% in June – Stats SA

ANA
Statistics South Africa says prices increased by 0.4% between May and June.

South Africa’s annual consumer price inflation quickened to 4.6% in June from 4.4% in May, data from the Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On average, prices increased by 0.4% between May and June, Stats SA said.

Annual inflation remains comfortably within the 3-6% range targeted by the South African Reserve Bank, which is currently holding its latest once-in-two months policy meeting and will announce its decision on interest rates on Thursday.

