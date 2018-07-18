This suggests that the decision is not a function of current financial pressure on the fund, but that it is rather related to its local downsizing and concerns about future sustainability.

“There is continued unpredictability of future investment returns and the challenges this may bring to the Fund’s cash flow requirements to meet pension payments, increasing at around inflation, over the next three to four decades,” the spokesperson said.

“The Company will be unlikely to continue to attract the necessary dedicated, skilled and experienced administrators and Trustees required to understand and manage a defined benefit fund in-house as it currently does given the reduced size of its fund membership. However, the major insurers have these skills in their businesses.”

While the closure of the fund may fuel concerns that future benefits could be negatively affected, and that the insurer’s actuaries may not have the personal interests of the pensioners at heart to the extent that member-elected trustees do, Anglo said there was no reason for concern.

During consultation, the trustees suggested that the fund’s full solvency reserves and part of the employer surplus should be allocated to pensioners on transfer to an insurer that will provide identical benefits to those that pensioners currently have in the AACPF and that an enhancement should be considered.

The trustees have proposed the purchase of annuities that will target CPI increases (this is also the case with the AACPF) and to buy each pensioner an annuity that guarantees payment of future pension payments by way of the purchase of a personal insurance policy from an insurer.

“Following a tender and thorough governance and selection process, Momentum has been chosen as the Insurer.”

The distribution of the full solvency reserve and some of the employer surplus from the fund is equal to a total boost of 15% of pensioners’ current pension entitlement. There is also a possibility that there could be a further once-off increase of 2% to 7%, in addition to the 15% enhancement.

“However, given current poor investment returns, some or all of the possible additional increase may be used to purchase a guaranteed increase for the next two or so years rather than including it all in the initial enchanced pension,” the spokesperson said.

The trustees are of the view that this proposal will be to the advantage of pensioners and the company has agreed to the proposal.

Brought to you by Moneyweb