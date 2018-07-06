 
Business 6.7.2018 08:54 am

Ramaphosa hosts Brics stakeholders breakfast meeting

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa. GCIS

The country is planning to host the Brics Summit at the end of the month.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday host a Brics stakeholder round-table meeting with South African business people.

In a terse statement, the Presidency said the meeting this morning would be held in Pretoria at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House to discuss the preparations and policy imperatives for the forthcoming Bric Summit scheduled to take place from 25 to 27 July 2018 in Johannesburg.

“The round-table will enable deliberations on South Africa’s primary pursuits within the Brics, which are aimed at achieving developmental outcomes, ensuring inclusive economic growth; promoting value-added trade among Brics countries; and promoting investment into the productive sectors, amongst others,” said the statement issued by Khusela Diko, the spokesperson to the president.

Brics is the grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

– African News Agency (ANA)

