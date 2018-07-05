 
menu
Business 5.7.2018 12:11 pm

Africa hotel sector offers potential for further growth over next 5 years – PwC

ANA
The Ritz Hotel in Sea Point. This picture is used for illustrative purposes only. Picture: Supplied

The Ritz Hotel in Sea Point. This picture is used for illustrative purposes only. Picture: Supplied

PwC says South African hotel room revenue is expected to expand to R21.8bn in 2022, up 5.6% from R16.6bn in 2017.

Africa’s hotel sector has the potential for further growth over the next five years, with an increase in the number of foreign and domestic travellers, as well as an expansion in a number of hotel chains on the continent, reinforcing the industry’s untapped potential, a report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) showed on Thursday.

The report says South African hotel room revenue is expected to expand to R21.8 billion in 2022, up 5.6% from R16.6 billion in 2017. The total number of travellers in South Africa is expected to reach 19.5 million, an increase of 4% from last year.

“Overall, room revenue in South Africa is expected to expand at a 5.6% compound annual rate to R21.8 billion in 2022,” it said.

While the fundamentals affecting tourism to South Africa remained favourable, helped by an improving global and local economy, it was negatively affected by other factors such as the water shortage in Cape Town, the country’s tourism capital, added PwC.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Gender equality at work can promote economic growth in tech industry – report 17.4.2018
Accountants behind Oscars snafu will no longer attend show 2.3.2017
Top five insurers earn R28.4bn in 2014 30.3.2015

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.