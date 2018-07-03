 
Sibanye-Stillwater revises production guidance for 2018

Sibanye-Stillwater's Masakhane mine in Driefontein near Carletonville, 4 May 2018, after 13 workers were trapped underground after three seismic events hit operations. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The revisions were primarily due to operational disruptions following safety-related incidents at Kloof and Driefontein.

Sibanye-Stillwater says production guidance from its South Africa gold operations for the year ending December 31 has been revised six percent lower to between 36 500 kg and 37 500 kg, with all-in sustaining costs revised to between R515 000/kg and R530 000/kg.

The company said the revisions were primarily due to operational disruptions following safety-related incidents at Kloof and Driefontein, and a power disruption earlier in the year at Beatrix, as well as damage to footwall infrastructure providing access to the western side of the Masakhane mine after a seismic event on May 3.

“Following a thorough assessment of the damage caused by the seismic event on the western side of the Masakhane mine, a decision has been taken to rehabilitate the footwall infrastructure in order to enable access to this part of the mine,” it said.

“Production from the western side of the Masakhane mine is planned to commence in February 2019.”

Sibanye said Platinum Group Metals (PGM) operations had maintained their strong performance from the first quarter of the year and production was likely to be at the upper limit of guidance of between 1.1Moz and 1.15Moz.

Sibanye faces a lawsuit in the United States on behalf of shareholders to recover their losses following a sharp decline in its share price after a spate of fatalities at its mines.

Another worker died at its Khomanani operations in Driefontein last Tuesday, bringing the number of deaths to 21 at Sibanye operations this year, out of 45 deaths in total for the South African mining industry.

