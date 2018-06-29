Amplats expects interim HEPS to be at least 20% higher

Anglo American Platinum said on Friday it expected its headline earnings, and headline earnings per share for the half year to June, to be at least 20 percent higher than that reported for the six months that ended June 30, 2017.

Amplats, which is due to release its results on July 23, said this was due to improved operational delivery across the company and a marginally higher achieved rand basket price.

Basic earnings and basic earnings per share would also be at least 20 percent higher due to impairments in the comparative period, it said.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.