 
menu
Business 29.6.2018 09:48 am

Amplats expects interim HEPS to be at least 20% higher

ANA
Image courtesy: http://www.angloplatinum.com/

Image courtesy: http://www.angloplatinum.com/

The company says this is due to improved operational delivery across the company and a marginally higher achieved rand basket price.

Anglo American Platinum said on Friday it expected its headline earnings, and headline earnings per share for the half year to June, to be at least 20 percent higher than that reported for the six months that ended June 30, 2017.

Amplats, which is due to release its results on July 23, said this was due to improved operational delivery across the company and a marginally higher achieved rand basket price.

Basic earnings and basic earnings per share would also be at least 20 percent higher due to impairments in the comparative period, it said.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Amplats accepts Royal Bafokeng offer to purchase its 33% interest in joint venture 5.7.2018
Amplats, Japan’s Komatsu in joint ICT venture for SA village 11.6.2018
Anglo American Platinum invests in high-yield energy technologies 18.4.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.