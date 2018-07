Anglo American subsidiary De Beers on Tuesday reported rough diamond sales worth $575 million (about R7 billion) at its fifth sales cycle of 2018, up from $554 million in the fourth cycle.

“Sentiment in the diamond industry’s midstream is positive following the JCK Las Vegas trade show at the start of the month, and we continued to see good demand for our rough diamonds across the product range,” De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver said.

