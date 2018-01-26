 
Business 26.1.2018

Moody’s downgrade’s SA’s power utility Eskom

The announcement was made on Friday.

Rating agency,  Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) on Friday, downgraded to B1 from Ba3 the long-term corporate family rating (CFR) of South Africa’s power utility, Eskom Holdings SOC Limited (Eskom) and the zero coupon eurobonds to B1 from Ba3 in line with the CFR.

“Concurrently, Moody’s has downgraded to (P)B2/B2 from (P)B1/B1 the global medium term note (GMTN) programme and the senior unsecured GMTNs of Eskom,” Moody’s said in a statement.

“It has downgraded the probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. The national scale rating (NSR) long-term corporate family rating has been downgraded to Baa2.za from A3.za. All ratings remain under review for further downgrade.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

