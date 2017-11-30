Pravin Gordhan appointed visiting professor at Wits Business School

Gordhan follows in the footsteps of another former finance minister, Nhlanhla Nene, who was in June appointed acting director of the prestigious Wits Business School.

“Gordhan’s strong views on corruption and financial mismanagement are well known – these are the values that we want to impress upon our students, many of whom serve in the public sector,” head of the Wits School of Governance Professor David Everatt said.

“He has played an integral role in South Africa’s history, and we believe that his strong experience, sound public financial management and principled stand on good governance and transformation of the economy will add substantial value to the academic programme.”

President Jacob Zuma axed Gordhan in a controversial midnight Cabinet reshuffle at the end of March, and the former finance minister has become a vocal critic of state entities implicated in graft.

Gordhan, who was elected a member of parliament for the ruling African National Congress in 1994, remains in the legislature. Prior to being appointed finance minister in 2009, he was head of the South African Revenue Service.

“Pravin Gordhan has a very successful track record in management of the public service. The skill sets that he has acquired through his years of managerial experience will be the basis of rich learning for the University and its students,” Wits Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Adam Habib said.

Former parliament speaker Max Sisulu and former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni have also held positions at the Wits Business School.

– African News Agency (ANA)

