No economic transformation without sound financial decisions – Gordhan

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday warned that government’s oft-stated drive for radical economic transformation would come to naught if it did not respect financial wisdom and frameworks.

Deviating from his prepared budget speech, Gordhan told Parliament: “Without doing the right things financially we cannot go about implementing all the plans and ambitions we have, it just won’t work.”

Gordhan said his budget was informed by the need to bridge South Africa’s vast economic divide and temper inequality, and that economic growth without transformation would not bring the change the country needed.

“The budget gives effect to our transformation agenda,” he said, adding that National Treasury through its budget allocation decisions sought to extend greater dignity to millions of people every year.

He stressed: “Let me say clearly and emphatically: sound public finances, the health of our financial institutions, investment-grade credit ratings and our competitive public procurement processes are valued elements in the sustainability and integrity of our transformation path.”

Gordhan included the catch phrase that peppered President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address a fortnight ago, but said it was just one way of expressing a global preoccupation with addressing economic inequality.

He told a media briefing ahead of his address to MPs: “We have to go beyond slogans, they sound good but people want to know what it means.

“The big issue has to be: who benefits from transformation? You cannot have a small elite group pocketing all the benefits of growth.”

He warned that patronage would further entrench inequality.

“Patronage and kleptocracy are two diseases we don’t want in this country.”

– African News Agency

