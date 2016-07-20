International policy must ‘move Africa up value chains’

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies has on Wednesday called on international policymakers to provide the space needed for African countries to participate more competitively in the global economy.

Davies, speaking at the 14th UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) hosted at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Kenya, said if African countries were empowered to diversify, industrialise, and transform their economies, it would assist the continent in integrating into the world’s economy.

African countries, he said, continued to participate in the global economy, but mainly as the suppliers of primary products.

“It is critical that concerted effort be put to ensure that countries move up the value chains,” said DTI spokesperson Sidwell Medupe.

“International trade rules should therefore not constrain policy space required by developing countries, including African countries to industrialise.”

In addition to policy changes, Medupe said Davies had called for the provision of “affordable sources of finance for manufacturing” which would be “critical for the survival of African industries in a globalised trade environment”.

Greater intra-African trade was another aspect highlighted by Davies.

“He added that as Africans, we need to create larger continental markets to support our own industrialisation and improve Africa’s prospects of attracting investment,” said Medupe.

“Hence, the importance of the development integration approach adopted by the continent which combines market integration, industrial development and infrastructure development.”

Davies added that Africa needed “investment that promotes inclusive growth and contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals” and that the issue of taxation remained a major challenge in developing countries.

“As such, it needs to attract investors that are committed to good business practices, responsible business conduct, and are not involved in illicit financial flows,” said Medupe.

Davies’s address at UNCTAD followed the recent launch of South Africa’s “Trade Invest Africa” programme where support will be provided to South African businesses operating in the rest of Africa.

– African News Agency (ANA)