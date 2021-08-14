Swallows bring new look to cup tie against Buccaneers

phumelela

Orlando Pirates take on a new-look Swallows FC as they begin the defence of their MTN8 title, unsure of what they will be up against in Saturday’s quarterfinal in Soweto. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Saturday 14 August

S10 V2

M1 Orlando Pirates vs Swallows FC: Among the 20 draws that Swallows managed in the league last season, two were 1-1 stalemates against Pirates



M2 FC Augsburg vs TSG Hoffenheim: Augsburg’s home record against Hoffenheim is eight wins, six defeats and a solitary draw in 15 past visits.



M3 Union Berlin vs Bayer Leverkusen: Union’s home win in January was their first-ever success over Leverkusen in six past meetings.



M4 Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Three of the past four meetings between this pair of Premier League sides have ended in draws. Overall there have been 13 draws in 26 previous clashes



M5 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Chelsea have won seven in a row over Palace. Last season they scored four goals in each of the two clashes against the Eagles.



M6 Everton vs Southampton: Everton make their debut under new manager Rafael Benitez. They are unbeaten in their last 17 home games against the Saints but drawn three of the past four.



M7 Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: The last four games between these two clubs have produced a solitary goal, when Leicester won 1-0 at home last November. The other three games have all been 0-0 draws.



M8 Watford vs Aston Villa: Watford have scored three goals in each of their last two home games against Villa.



M9 Lamontville Golden Arrows vs SuperSport United: Arrows did the double over SuperSport in the league last season, winning both home and away. It extended to five the number of unbeaten games against SuperSport.



M10 Norwich City vs Liverpool: Norwich return to the top flight with a tough assignment against Liverpool, who they have not beaten since a shock 1-0 triumph at Anfield in 1994.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 1 x 1,2 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 2,3 x 3