Feyenoord look like a strong bet for a comfortable win

Dutch giants Feyenoord look a strong banker for today’s Soccer 10 as they have home advantage in the UEFA Conference League. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Thursday 29 July

S10 V2

M1 FCI Levadia vs Dundalk: The Estonian club scored in the first minute of the first leg away in Ireland last week and came away with a 2-2 draw in the UEFA Conference League.



M2 Aarhus GF vs Larne: Larne from Northern Ireland are competing in European club competition for the first time in the club’s 132-year history. They were 2-1 home winners of the first leg of this Conference League tie.



M3 Ashdod vs Qarabag: The first leg of this UEFA Conference League tie ended in a goalless draw. The Israeli club have home advantage for the return.



M4 Maccabi Haifa vs Dinamo Tbilisi: Maccabi Haifa won 2-1 away in Georgia in the first leg of this Conference League tie, having dropped down after being eliminated in the Champions League.



M5 Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Sutjeska: Maccabi Tel Aviv are former group phase competitors in the Champions League but playing now in the Conference League. The first legs of this tie in Montenegro ended in a goalless draw.



M6 AEK Athens vs Velez: AEK must comeback from a 2-1 loss to the Bosnian team in the first leg last week. The Greek side have yet to start their new domestic season.



M7 Feyenoord Rotterdam vs Drita: Feyenoord were held away in Kosovo in the first leg of this tie. This is the second game in charge for new Feyenoord coach Arne Slot.



M8 Aris Salonika vs Astana: Greek club Aris must fight back after losing 2-0 away in Kazakhstan in the first leg of this UEFA Conference League tie.



M9 Breidablik vs Rapid Wien: A 1-1 draw away for the Icelandic team in Austria represented a shock result in the UEFA Conference League.



M10 Osijek vs Pogon Szczicin: Osijek have made a 100 percent start to the new season in Croatia and also drew away in Poland last week in the first leg of this tie. Pogon Szczicin made a winning start at the weekend to the Polish league.

Suggested permutation:

R4.00 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 2,3