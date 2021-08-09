Take a holiday and go on Kwite A Trip

Mike Moon

Former champion jockey Warren Kennedy has been tearing it up since losing his title at the end of July. In just eight days thereafter he has posted 11 winners to sit atop the log after the first week of the new season.

Kennedy looks likely to extend his lead at the Monday public holiday meeting at Turffontein as he partners two hot favourites and a couple of other good chances.

Second on the jockey log is new champ Lyle Hewitson, who was meant to be flying out of South Africa on Monday for Japan and a three-month riding stint. However, the vagaries of pandemic mean the young star will be with us for a while longer – and he has managed to put together a fair selection of rides at the Women’s Day meeting and will be hoping to add to his current wins tally of nine.

However, Kennedy seems to have the whip hand over both Hewitson and Ryan Munger – another rider who has started the season in a hurry – with, as usual, first choice of runners from the stable of top Joburg trainer Paul Peter.

Kennedy partners Kwite A Trip for Peter in Race 3, the first leg of the Pick 6, and this horse is a potential banker for that exotic. The danger comes from Singfonico, who goes for Munger and Corne Spies.

The Kennedy-Peter formula could be in the mix in Race 5, with Wolff’s World, but the duo’s next best bet on the card is in the eight and last with Sekhmet – the other potential banker.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

9 Wave Warrior, 8 Pewter Sky, 2 Mitch Got His Wish, 3 Timbavati River

Race 2:

6 Red Hot, 8 Puff Of Smoke, 5 Princess Philippa, 2 Oceans Pride

Race 3:

4 Kwite A Trip, 5 Singfonico, 1 Epic Dream, 7 Theory Of Flight

Race 4:

2 Mauby, 5 Western Dance, 1 Illuminate, 4 Whole Of The Moon

Race 5:

2 Wolff’s World, 6 The Kop, 5 Romeo’s Magic, 1 Category Four

Race 6:

7 Un Deux Trois, 4 Ideal World, 8 Last Cheer, 13 Rabia The Rebel

Race 7:

5 Raisetheredlantern, 6 Humble Tune, 2 Prince Evlanoff, 1 Foreign Field

Race 8:

8 Sekhmet, 9 Comet Crystal, 4 Signals, 5 The Makwakkers

Pick 6:

4,5 x 1,2,4,5 x 1,2,4,5,6 x 2,4,7,8,13 x 1,2,3,5,6 x 8 (R1000)

PA:

5,6,8 x 4 x 2,5 x 2,6 x 4,7 x 5,6 x 8 (R48)