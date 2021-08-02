Richard Fourie angling for a good early catch

Mike Moon

It’s often said that Richard Fourie could win the national jockey championship if he elected to ride a few score more horses during a season. Thus far the Cape Town ace has been reluctant to travel hectically around the country in search of winners as much as the tyros chasing the title in earnest.

Fourie loves his deep-sea fishing, so has preferred to enjoy a few days of the week on the ocean wave rather than on horses.

Will he give the title it a go this year? Wisely, he’s not saying a word at this stage.

He certainly has been travelling a bit more lately, particularly with his retainer yard of Justin Snaith having set up a satellite operation in KwaZulu-Natal. And he’s been doing the short hop to Eastern Cape more often than he used to. Perhaps he’s getting into the routine of fly-ride-fly.

Fourie kicks off his season at Fairview on Monday, with seven bookings, five of them for thrusting young trainer Juan Nel. It would be no surprise if he were to top the jockeys’ log by the end of Day 2 of the season.

His best chance comes in Race 3, a Maiden Plate for fillies and mares over 1600m, on Nel charge Meeneera. This four-year-old recently transferred to Fairview from Mike de Kock’s care on the Highveld – after only four starts in four months. Her last run upcountry was a fourth at the Vaal, when she showed definite improvement on her earlier efforts.

As often happens, Meeneera appeared rejuvenated by the eastern coastal air and just missed out on a winning PE debut when runner-up by 0.50 lengths in a 1400m race.

Fourie was in the irons that day, so now knows a lot more about the daughter of Dynasty and probably had a hand in the decision to step her up 200m. From pole position draw, she is an appealing banker candidate.

In the following race, Fourie and Nel team up with Homer Fidget who has been knocking on the door of a second career victory. Another good chance for the duo comes in Race 6 with Meercat, a five-year-old mare in good form.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

3 Host Of Angels, 8 Beach Bound, 4 Sumida, 1 Hot Marmalade

Race 2:

2 Jaspero, 1 Hikaru, 3 Excelsior, 7 Red Bishop

Race 3:

2 Meeneera, 10 Buttercup, 1 Diamonds And Toads

Race 4:

5 Homer Fidget, 7 Fresh From The US, 2 Zig Zag, 1 Baltic Beat

Race 5:

3 Imperious Duke, 5 Highway Star, 1 Super Noir, 9 Crystal Stream

Race 6:

2 Meercat, 10 Corsage, 6 Mifid Two, 12 Badrah

Race 7:

2 Spring Break, 1 Gin Fizz, 6 Delicasea, 5 Intrepid Traveller

Race 8:

4 Regimental, 7 Phil’s Power, 9 Saviour, 3 Oscar Wilde

Pick 6:

2 x 1,2,3,5,7,11,12 x 1,3,5,9,12 x 1,2,6,9,10,12 x 1,2,5,6 x 4 (R840)

PA:

1,2,3 x 2 x 2,5,7 x 3,5 x 2,10 x 2 x 4 (R36)