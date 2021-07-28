Candice can climb up a place or two on the table

Mike Moon

The trainers’ championship log in South Africa is looking a bit like a Formula 1 Grand Prix or the English Premier League: the top dogs are way out in front and the real competitive scrap is among the next tier of contenders.

With five race meetings left of the 2020/21 season, the top three places have been settled: Justin Snaith, Paul Peter and Sean Tarry. But positions four to eight are still up for grabs for a trainer that can put in a fast-finishing gallop.

The trainers’ order of merit is decided on stakes won, and there is just R1.7 million separating Mike de Kock in fourth place and Vaughan Marshall in eighth. Between them are Alan Greeff, Paul Matchett and Candice Bass-Robinson.

With roughly R4.5 million in prize money is still to be won, the scramble is on to rise a place or two on the table.

Bass-Robinson has a prime opportunity to do just that at the Durbanville racecourse on Wednesday, with several of her runners looking tuned for good showings.

In Race 6, a FM88 Handicap over 1500m, she saddles two horses who could end up fighting it out.

Inside draws at the country course are a significant advantage and Crimson Princess and Springisintheair are drawn in gates 2 and 3. They have both won at the venue – another big positive.

Grant van Niekerk, a jockey in red-hot form, has clinched the ride on Crimson Princess, so she would seem to be Bass-Robinson’s elect. Since winning over a mile at Durbanville on 21 March, this Silvano three-year-old has finished third, fourth and third, showing heart for the fight each time. In her last effort she didn’t have a smooth passage but ran on stoutly, nonetheless.

Springisintheair’s disappointing last outing was at Fairview in Eastern Cape, following a long road trip, and can be safely ignored. Before that her form was wonderfully consistent and included that Durbanville victory over a mile.

Bass-Robinson will have high hopes for the following two races as well.

Adios Amigos was an unlucky runner-up last time and goes over the same course and 1400m distance in Race 7, an MR95 Handicap; while Benjamin is very much course-and-distance suited in Race 8, an MR 80 affair.

SELECTIONS

Race 1:

1 Homely Girl, 5 Zambaq, 4 Warm Welcome, 3 Louis’ Diamond

Race 2:

7 Van Hunks, 3 You Know Who, 6 Treasure Hunt, 4 Aeneas

Race 3:

9 What A Bolt, 6 Shesh Besh, 2 Admiralty Arch, 3 Exceed Expectation

Race 4:

3 Chelsea River, 7 Fly Better, 6 Field Of Vision, 12 Sweet Mary Jane

Race 5:

7 Sonic Burst, 1 Aye Aye, 6 Windsor Beat, 4 Glacier Girl

Race 6:

6 Crimson Princess, 3 Springisintheair, 2 Crusade’s Promise, 1 Veronica Mars

Race 7:

5 Adios Amigos, 2 Bereave, 4 Spectra Force, 6 Salvator Mundi

Race 8:

3 Benjamin, 9 Sir Tallin, 1 Destin, 5 Sta Of The South

Pick 6:

6,9 x 1,2,3,6,7,12 x 1,3,4,6,7,9 x 1,2,3,4,5,6 x 2,5 x 3,9 (R1728)

PA:

3,7 x 6,9 x 3,7 x 1,7 x 2,3,6 x 5 x 3,9 (R96)